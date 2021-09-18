Zimbabwe level T20 series after last-over Scotland collapse

EDINBURGH: Scotland last their final four wickets in as many balls during a frantic last over as Zimbabwe levelled their Twenty20 series with a 10-run win in Edinburgh on Friday. Set a target of 137 to move into an unassailable 2-0 lead, the hosts needed 13 off the final six balls of the match. But two wickets for Wellington Masakadza and a couple of run-outs meant Scotland were all out for 126 in 19.4 overs. They had been in dire trouble at 16-4 before Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross, who both scored 42, revived the innings. Zimbabwe too endured a tough start with the bat, slumping to 20-3 on an awkward pitch before recovering to a total of 136-5 that owed much to Sean Williams’ unbeaten 60 from 52 balls, an innings that included five fours and a six. Victory saw Zimbabwe, who lost Wednesday’s opener by seven runs at the same venue, square the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Sunday’s finale. This weekend’s match will be Scotland’s last Twenty20 international before their T20 World Cup group-stage opener against Bangladesh in Oman on October 17. The Scots will also face Oman and Papua New Guinea in Group B of the tournament. Zimbabwe did not qualify for the World Cup.













