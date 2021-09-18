Lok Virsa organises screening of short films, documentaries

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)- Lok Virsa on Saturday organised screening of documentaries and short films in Islamabad at its media centre.

The screening programme was attended by NIFTH Executive Director, Talha Ali Kushvaha and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Director General Dr Khalid Mehmood, said in a statement issued here.

The short film and documentaries were prepared by the students of documentary of film making, Lok Virsa-NAVTTC Technical and Vocational Training and Education (TVET) were screened on the occasion.

The documentaries were prepared under the prime minister’s ‘skills for all’ and ‘Hunarmand Pakistan Programme (Kamyab Jawan Initiative)’.

A large number of audience, as well NIFTH management, participated in the programme.