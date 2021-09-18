Cantt board poll results a ‘unanimous’ rejection of PTI rule by people: PML-N

PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that his party’s voters have turned the ‘birthplace’ of PTI – the cantonment – into a ‘graveyard’ for the party’s politics in the recent cantonment board elections.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was born in cantonment boards but they couldn’t even win there when a free and fair election was held,” Shehbaz said while speaking at a worker’s convention in Sialkot. He said the elections were held in a transparent manner and nobody influenced the outcome of the polls.

The PML-N president said victory of his party is the result of tireless efforts of party candidates, leaders, workers, voters and supporters under the vision and mission of Nawaz Sharif. “The results of these elections show that the people of Pakistan desperate want to be rescued from the horrific government that has made their economic survival impossible,” he said. “People now remember about the PML-N government under which sugar was available at Rs 52 per kg, but it is now Rs 110 per kg,” he said, adding that the PTI government knows nothing but to rebrand PML-N’s development projects as theirs. Shehbaz Sharif reminded that Nawaz Sharif launched health card scheme which was renamed as Sehat Card by Imran Khan. “Imran inaugurates projects already inaugurated by Nawaz Sharif and later complains to his advisors that he wasn’t told,’ he added.

“The cantonment board election is a unanimous rejection of PTI rule by the people of Pakistan. Imran had held special meetings at Punjab Governor House that he wanted to win this election by hook or by crook,” Shehbaz claimed. “Imran had asked Punjab government and IB to do all they could to make it happen. But the people wish for PML-N and Nawaz Sharif again because they remember how treatment, medicines, CT scans and dialysis at government hospitals were free,” he said. “They remember how under PML-N, deserving students were given laptops based on their performance, which PTI dubs as bribe. Should we have handed guns instead of laptops to this youth?” he asked.

“Imran Khan used to say that if national currency sees devaluation of a single rupee, it means the government is corrupt; if electricity or petrol prices are increased by a rupee, the government is corrupt. What about today when rupee has fallen to 170 against dollar, where petrol and electricity bombs are dropped on people every other day,” the PML-N chief recalled.