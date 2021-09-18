Shehrayr Afridi to highlight Kashmir dispute in US

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Afridi and top Kashmiri rights activists Saturday agreed to help highlight Kashmir dispute in the United States.

It was decided in a meeting between Shehryar Afridi and Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative in the United Nations, along with top Kashmiri activists Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir of Ohio University, Dr Imtiaz Khan of George Washington University and others who called on him in the New York.

The meeting expressed the resolve to expand the level of engagement with the US think tanks, academicians, US lawmakers and officials and sensitize them on the Indian genocide plans and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a news release issued here.

The meeting paid rich tribute to Kashmiri resistance leaders Syed Ali Geelani Shaheed and Ashraf Khan Sehrai Shaheed and called on the United Nations to hold an impartial probe into the custodial killing of both Hurriyat leaders.

The meeting also expressed concerns about the Indian plans to eliminate the entire Kashmiri leaders.