Workers real asset of PPP: Yusuf Raza Gilani

Former prime minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Saturday that workers were real asset of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He said this while talking to PPP local leader Atif Imran in Multan on Saturday. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that Pakistan People’s Party was one of the biggest political parties and voice of the poor in the country. “PPP always struggled against dictators, and the party workers played an important role in the struggle for democracy,” said Gilani. He welcomed Atif Imran in the party. Atif, for his part, stated that Pakistan People’s Party always rendered sacrifices for the cause of democracy and reiterated that he would put his energies to promote the ideology of the party.













