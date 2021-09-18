Sanjrani’s Quetta yatra to rescue CM Kamal not fruitful

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who is currently on the Quetta sojourn to save the chief ministership of Balochistan CM Jam Kamal has failed to seek the favour of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

On Saturday, the efforts of the Senate chairman to save CM Balochistan who is facing a no-confidence motion in the Balochistan Assembly, were not fruitful.

Sanjrani has failed to bring around Speaker Bizenjo for the third time. Both the leaders held an important late-night meeting. But Bizenjo stuck to his position.

According to the sources, Bizenjo told Sanjrani if he wanted CM Kamal to stay then he and all of his companions would leave the party and hand in their resignations. It’s up to the Senate chairman to decide, Bizenjo warned him.

The sources informed that Sanjrani told the speaker that disagreements and quarrels normally happen everywhere but everyone should let them go after a while.

He will again hold a meeting with Speaker Bizenjo and Chief Minister Kamal later today.

Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, has become a hub of political activities as Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is in the city these days along with other senators to remove differences between Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan and ‘estranged’ members of the provincial assembly belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in order to thwart no-confidence move against the former, will today (Saturday) start his efforts afresh.

On Thursday, the Senate chairman had also held detailed meetings with Bizenjo and others, but without any success.

It has been learnt that members of BAP have refused to get along with CM Kamal, saying they were ready to work under any other person, but Kamal.

CM Kamal sought help from Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal has sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to foil the no-trust move against him.

Balochistan CM has reportedly also met with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Parliamentary Leader in the provincial assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind along with his supporters in BAP.

Rind has convened PTI’s Parliamentary Committee’s important meeting today.

On the other hand, following the arrival of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, members of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly have also sped up their efforts in order to make the no-trust move against the CM a success.

Sources told that a meeting of the opposition parties, namely JUI-F, BNP and PMAP has been convened for holding consultations on the issue.