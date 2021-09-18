Instability in Afghanistan may affect all neighbouring countries: warns Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan stressed on the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan. On Friday, he warned that instability in the war-torn country could affect all the neighbouring countries.

In an interview to Russia Today (RT), PM Imran said that inclusive government is the only way to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan was going through a crucial period, said the prime minister. Adding that either it would move towards stability after wars for four decades or it would go in a wrong direction. And resultantly, chaos and huge humanitarian and refugee crises would affect all the neighbours of the country.

“We think that for long term stability an inclusive government should be formed to strengthen unity there. It would also be in the interests of Afghanistan.”

Pakistan was working with the neighbours of Afghanistan to determine what the Afghan government should do. So that the international community could recognise it, said the prime minister.

He said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit meeting was important. It was attended by almost all the neighbours of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was part of the international community. And the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan would be a significant step.

From the standpoint of Pakistan, he said terrorism was also feared from the soil of Afghanistan. Because previously three terrorist groups were using the Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that despite being an ally of the United States, 480 drone strikes were carried out on Pakistan. He told this while responding to a question.

To another query, he said that Pak-Russia ties were improving. Adding that they wanted to further boost their relations with Moscow. Pakistan also has good relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia.