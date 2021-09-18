Shahbaz Sharif proposes new names for ECP posts

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition and PML-N’s president Shehbaz Sharif has proposed names for the appointment of new provincial members in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Shehbaz responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter by suggesting names for the ECP members. He proposed fresh names for Punjab and KP slots.

He suggested the names of Justice (retd) Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed, and Justice (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed. Along with the names of Muhammad Javed Anwar, Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Irfan Qadir and Irfan Ali for Punjab.

While the names of Syed Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain Shah and Sohail Altaf have been suggested for the KPK.

Two posts of the ECP fell vacant after the retirement of two members from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 26.

PM writes to Shehbaz on vacant ECP posts

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Shahbaz Sharif. PM mentioned regarding the appointment of members to the ECP.

The prime minister has written a letter to the leader of the Opposition. The letter is in accordance with the Articles 213 and 218 of the constitution. He wrote a letter in order to fill the vacancies.

The prime minister had nominated three names each for the two vacant ECP seats in Punjab and KP.

For Punjab, the prime minister has nominated Ahsan Mehboob — a retired BS-22 officer from the Police Service, Raja Aamir Khan — an advocate at Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Syed Pervaiz Abbas — a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM had recommended retired justice Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan — a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service, and Muzammil Khan an advocate at Pakistan Supreme Court.

The appointment of ECP members from Punjab and KP will be plausible after the Opposition’s response, Chaudhry had said.