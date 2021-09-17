Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pace: Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Friday said that the national vaccination campaign is progressing at an accelerated pace and over one million vaccine doses were administered in a single day so far throughout the country. Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistanis who wanted to travel abroad are now able to get vaccines at their nominated vaccine centers, adding, these vaccines are only available for their traveling requirement. Replying to a question regarding kids vaccination, he said Covid-19 vaccines for children below the age of 15 years will be available “in the near future” and vaccination drives for people aged 17 to 15 years were already started as part of the government’s strategy. To another question about the new Covid variant, Faisal Sultan confirmed that NCOC and the National Institute of Health (NIH) have been monitoring the presence of different variants of coronavirus in Pakistan and no new variant entered the country as yet.













