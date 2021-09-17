Foreign investment desk to be set up at CM Punjab office

It has been decided in principle that a foreign investment desk will be set up at the chief minister’s office, to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) in the province. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced it while talking to a delegation of Taavun Group, which called on him at his office, here on Friday. The CM said that the scope of foreign direct investment would also be extended to other sectors while fully encouraging FDI in remote and south Punjab areas. He promised giving full protection to the investment opportunities adding that a conducive environment was being provided to the investors. The government has encouraged a business-friendly environment and the best opportunities were offered to the businessmen, the CM affirmed. The Central Business District will turn out to be an economic game-changer initiative, the CM asserted and hoped that Mubarak Center will encourage trade and economic activities in the provincial capital. Chief Secretary, SPU head, secretaries of P&D and finance departments, CEO PBIT and others were also present.













