Interest-free loan cheques given to 100 families

Akhuwat interest-free loan cheques were distributed among 100 poor and needy families in Sammundri, on Friday. A ceremony was held under the aegis of Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance at Makki Masjid Gojra Road Sammundri, where Civil Judge Sammundri Fayyaz Ahmad and President Jewellers Association Sammundri Rana Ashraf Raza distributed the cheques worth Rs4 million. Regional Manager Akhuwat Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Director Deans Shiblee College Sammundri Chaudhry Ehsan Zia, Chaudhry Tahir Yasuwal Advocate, Area Manager Akhuwat Rasheed Ahmad and Chaudhry Irfan Ahmad were also present.