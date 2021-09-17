Gold price falls to Rs94,600 per 10gm

Gold prices edged up in the international market after facing heavy selling pressure a day earlier amid a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and dollar’s strength.

Gold in the international market was available at $1,756.50 per ounce after gaining $1.80 at 1400 hours GMT.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan decreased to Rs94,600 after shedding Rs300. The closing prices of the yellow metal in the country remained Rs94,900 on Thursday last. The prices in the local market decreased due to overnight decrease in international prices when the local market was closed.

According to experts, the overnight slump below strong horizontal support near the $1,780 shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. The emergence of fresh selling on Friday added credence to the negative outlook and supported prospects for further losses. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart drifted lower and were still far from being in the oversold territory, they opined. Hence, a subsequent decline towards the next relevant support, around the $1,729-27 region, remains a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag gold back towards challenging the $1,700 round-figure mark, they said.