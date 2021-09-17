Leather garments exports witness record 8.50 pc increase

Leather garments exports during the first two month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 8.50 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Aug 2021, Leather garments worth of US$56,985 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$52,520 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather manufacturers increased by 8.21 percent, worth US$106,284 thousand exported as compared to exports worth US$98,218 thousand during same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports also increased by 7.35 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$46,272 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$43,105 thousand.

During the period under review, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 16.74 per cent, worth US$3,027 thousand exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$2,593 thousand of same period of last year.