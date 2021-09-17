Weekly inflation up by 1.31pc as electricity, oil prices surge

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 16, 2021 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 1.31 percent as compared to the previous week while it went 14.33 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the combined index was at 157.30 on September 16, 2021 as compared to 155.26 on September 9, 2021 while the index was recorded at 137.59 a year ago on September 17, 2020.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, prices of 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased while prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items remained constant.

The SPI for the current week recorded an increase of 1.31 percent with most of the items increased, mainly, electricity charges for Q1 (7.23 percent), diesel (4.37 percent), petrol (4.19 percent), chicken (3.40 percent), eggs (3.10 percent), LPG (2.58 percent), washing soap (2.43 percent), tea Lipton (1.73 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (1.43 percent), Georgette (1.35 percent) and sugar (1.23 percent) with joint impact of (1.68 percent) into the overall SPI for combined group of (1.31 percent).

On the other hand decrease in the prices of tomatoes (18.59pc), onions (7.22pc), bananas (4.92pc), potatoes (3.90pc), pulse Moong (2.24pc), garlic (1.53pc), pulse gram (1.20pc), rice Irri (1.05pc), pulse Mash (0.85pc) and pulse Masoor (0.03pc) was observed.

According to the PBS data, the year-on-year trend depicts increase of 14.33pc with most of the items increased, mainly, electricity for Q1 (57.14pc), LPG (51.06pc), vegetable ghee 1-kg (40.15pc), vegetable ghee 2.5-kg (38.14pc), cooking oil 5 litres (38.03pc), mustard oil (37.59pc), chicken (36.52pc), chillies powder (35.71pc), gents sandal (33.37pc), eggs (27.60pc) and gents sponge chappal (25.13pc), while a major decrease was observed in the prices tomatoes (40.51pc), potatoes (29.03pc) and pulse Moong (27.24pc).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles ranged between 0.77 percent and 1.36 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly increase of 0.77 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 1.36 percent.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 13.58 percent and 17.10 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 17.10 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 13.88 percent.