Exports decline 3.93pc to $2.34bn in Aug on monthly basis

Exports during August 2021 declined by 3.93 percent on a month-on-month basis to $2,248 million as compared to $2,340 million in July 2021.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the exports increased by 41.92 percent as compared to exports worth $1,584 million in August 2020, according to the provisional figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

In term of Pakistani rupee, exports during August 2021 amounted to Rs368,847 million as against Rs373,412 million in July 2021 and Rs265,600 million during August 2020, showing a decrease of 1.22 percent over July 2021 but an increase of 38.87 percent over August 2020.

According to the PBS data, exports during July–August 2021 totalled $4,587 million against $3,584 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 27.99 percent. In terms of local currency, exports during July–August 2021 totalled Rs742,259 million as against Rs599,255 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 23.86 percent.

According to the PBS data, main commodities of exports during August 2021 were knitwear (Rs59,761 million), readymade garments (Rs46,565 million), bedwear (Rs43,448 million), cotton cloth (Rs30,880 million), cotton yarn (Rs16,987 million), rice others (Rs14,765 million), towels (Rs.13,586 million), made-up articles (excluding towels & bedwear) (Rs10,845 million), Basmati rice (Rs.8,285 million) and fruits (Rs6,355 million).