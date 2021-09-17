COAS emphasises youth to strive for excellence with hardwork

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasised on the youth to always aim high and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity in line with Quaid’s vision.

COAS was addressing the convocation of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday.

Expressing his hope of a brighter future for Pakistan, he said, “We are a resilient nation and our youth is our real asset.”

Chancellor of GCU and Punjab Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohanmad Sarwar was also present on the occasion.

The Army chief awarded degrees and medals to various graduating students.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS paid rich tributes to both the faculty and management of the university for their role towards grooming and honing of the country’s brilliant youth.

He said the GCU, a jewel in the crown of Pakistan’s education institutions, has always played key role in producing icons of international acclaim, who have contributed immensely in their respective domains.

“With great sacrifices against all odds, we have laid a strong foundation for peace and progress of the country. Now our youth must play an important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights,” COAS concluded.