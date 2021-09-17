Karolina Pliskova out of Ostrava Open over wrist injury

PRAGUE: Women’s tennis world number three Karolina Pliskova said Friday she was pulling out of next week’s Ostrava Open because of a wrist injury. The 29-year-old Czech player was set to be the top seed at the WTA tournament played in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on September 20-26. “It is not really easy to excuse myself from a tournament played before an audience and at home,” said Pliskova, who reached the Wimbledon finals and the US Open quarter-finals this year. Her doctor said the injury had been apparent for a while. “Problems with the wrist appeared even before the US Open, and they could not be treated adequately as she advanced in the tournament,” Radek Kebrle said in a statement. “Since the problem got worse, we have agreed on a three-week break from tournaments,” he added. Pliskova’s withdrawal leaves Ukraine’s world number four Elina Svitolina as the top ranked player in the tournament.













