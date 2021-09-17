Senate body seeks report on govt accommodations

Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances on Friday sought a comprehensive report regarding government accommodations maintained and repaired by Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD).

The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Kamil Ali Agha. Member of the committee Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also attended the meeting.

Members of the committee including Senator Dr Hamayun Mohammad, Senator Shammim Afridi and Movers Senator Tahir Bizenjo and Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah also attended the meeting. Senior officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the committee regarding the maintenance / repair and white wash works of category-II, government accommodation I-8, Islamabad.

The committee was informed that the day to day complaints / demand received from occupants of these houses were being attended through available store material and CDA manpower deployment in Enquiry Office.

However, the major works carried out through contracts after preparation of cost estimates and tender are invited after receipt of funds through annual maintenance grant.

The committee informed that 4 category-II houses repaired during 2018-19, 10 houses in 2019-20 and three houses in 2020-21. While work in progress on six houses in current fiscal year 2020-21.

The committee was also briefed regarding the installation of ATM machine in the National Bank (NBP) and Muslim Commercial Bank branches in Tehsil Darband District Mansehra. The committee was informed that the matter was taken up with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In response, SBP has informed that NBP and MCB have furnished compliance report respectively on the issue and confirm that ATMs have been functioning round the clock viz, 24/7 at their branches in Tehsil Darband District Mansehra.

Senior official of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed the committee about the non-provision of 4G services in some parts of Union Council Salhad, Tehsil and District Abbotabad with particular reference of Dehri Mdra and adjoining areas.

The PTA official said that Cellular Mobile Operations (CMOs) are providing mobile broadband service in the Salhad area. However, due to nature of terrain, specifically the depressions in the area, there might be some locations which may not be served with full signal coverage.

He said in this regard a joint survey with all four CMOs was conducted at Dheri Mera and adjoining areas in the UC Salhad, Abbotabad on July 15, 2021 in order to ascertain on-ground status of 4G coverage. “A fresh survey was carried out on September 7, on the complaint of the residents of the areas,” he said that satisfactory voice and data services are available at Dheri Mera and adjoining areas of one or more Cellular Operator. However, if the complainant still feels the issue persist and not resolved, PTA would conduct performance testing at desired location.

The mover Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo expressed his satisfaction over the improvement Cellular Services in some parts of Dheri Mdra and Adjoining areas. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the actual motive should be to provide best Cellular services to the people in all areas. He said that any company should ensure viability of internet services.

Chairman of the committee said that 4G was required for the students in the areas due to which it was very important. Secretary Parliamentary Affairs briefed the committee about the description of Assurances, promises and commitments made by the government on the floor of the House as well as other allied matters, as directed by the committee in its previous meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Interior, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs, senior officials of CDA, PTA and others.