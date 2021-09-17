Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer’s confessional statement reads out in court today

ISLAMABAD: In the Noor Mukadam murder case the statement of murderer was read out in court today (Friday). Khawaja Harris,who is representing Zahir’s parents, read out the statement in court, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, during a hearing on their bail application which had resumed for the third consecutive day by the Islamabad High Court.

Moreover, the lawyer told the court that the case was not too intricate. To this, Justice Aamer Farooq said that our police do not know how to make links during an interrogation. Harris said that he wanted to tell the court about the confessional statement and call data record. After this, he read out the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer before the police.

In his arguments, Harris said that one sentence changes the shape of the whole case. “What was the role of the father? Only the recovery is mentioned in the memo of recovery, so how did his statement get included,” the lawyer asked.

Furthermore, Justice Farooq said that a memo of recovery states where the main suspect takes an investigating officer and what is recovered. Harris argued that the statement recorded by the suspect in police custody has no legal status. He said the statement of the suspect must be recorded before a magistrate.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Shah Khawar, told the court that he would take more than an hour for his arguments. To this, Justice Farooq asked Harris if he would like to give counter arguments.Harris replied that he would. The court then directed the plaintiff’s lawyer to give his arguments on September 21.

Earlier, the Police had submitted a challan to trial court according to which, Noor Mukadam’s murder could have been avoided if Zakir Jaffer, the father of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, has informed the police instead of helping his son.

According to the investigation report, Zahir said that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her up in a room, and asked the guard to not let anyone in and not let her out. He hid her mobile as well. According to the challan, Zahir Jaffer had confessed to killing Noor. Moreover, a DNA report confirmed she was raped. The challan said Zahir informed his father about Noor’s murder and the father told him there was no need to panic and that his “men were coming to dispose of the body.”