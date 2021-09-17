New Zealand PM requested PM Imran for cricket team’s tour postponement: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted New Zealand’s Prime Minister to discuss postponement of their cricket team’s tour to Pakistan.

The minister said in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured her that the New Zealand team was provided foolproof security in Pakistan. He said that according to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), New Zealand’s own security experts had expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s security arrangements.

اب سے کچھ دیر قبل وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے نیوزی لینڈ کی وزیر اعظم سے رابطہ کیا اور یقین دلایا کہ پاکستان میں نیوزی لینڈ کی ٹیم کو فول پروف سیکیورٹی میسر ہے اور PCB کے مطابق خود نیوزی لینڈ کی سیکیورٹی نے پاکستان کے سیکیورٹی انتظامات پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا ہے،

“Our intelligence agencies are among the best in the world”, the minister said and there was no security threat to the New Zealand team. However, the Prime Minister of New Zealand requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for postponement of the visit in view of the policy of extreme caution, the minister said.