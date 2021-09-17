Pakistan-China Friendship Marathon held in Tianjin, China

TIANJIN: A large number of Pakistani and Chinese nationals participated in the Pakistan-China Friendship Marathon held here on Friday.

The Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with Tianjin Municipal Government organized the marathon. The event was part of the celebrations of 70 years of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. It was a manifestation of warm and cordial relations between the two friendly countries and people. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Tianjin Municipal Government, Luan Jianzhang inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Haque said that today’s grant event is part of the 70 years celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China. He said that the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries has been nurtured and sustained over the seven decades by the commitment and devotion of the people and the government of the two countries. “This relationship is unique in the world and is higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey, and stronger than steel and it has been an example of inter- states relationship in the world,” he added.

Ambassador Haque expressed his pleasure over the participation of all Pakistani and Chinese friends in big number to make this event a great success. Children of Pakistan Embassy College (PECB) attired in colourful dresses presented national songs, participated in kite painting and applied henna. A group of Chinese girls mesmerized the audience with traditional Chinese songs and Pecking Opera performance. “Later on, the Ambassador and the Director-General distributed the prizes among the winners of the marathon. Noor Hussain, a Pakistani national won the marathon.