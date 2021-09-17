Petroleum products in Pakistan still cheaper than many countries: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Pakistan was still providing cheaper petroleum products than many countries in the world.

In a tweet, he said the ratio of taxes on petroleum products during the rule of those who were now making hue and cry on petrol prices remained at 52 percent. The minister said that prices of petroleum products rose by 80 percent globally in one year. The government, he said has gradually reduced its tax ratio to 18.5 percent.

He said that according to Pakistani currency, the petrol price in India was currently Rs 245 per liter. He said that petroleum was priced at Rs 175.33 in Bangladesh, Rs 104.20 in Saudi Arabia, and Rs 111.42 in the UAE. He said that petrol price in China is Rs 194 per liter, in Sri Lanka Rs 154 per liter, in Azerbaijan Rs 98.65, and in Hong Kong Rs 425.25 per liter