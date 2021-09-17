Russia, China, Pakistan urge Taliban to form inclusive government

DUSHANBE: The FMs of China, Pakistan, Russia and Iran on Thursday held a meeting on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. They urged the Taliban to form an inclusive government in the country.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, China’s Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iran’s Hussain Amir Abdollahian met at the sidelines of the heads of state summit meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The top diplomats of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries and Russia expressed determination to promote peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The foreign ministers emphasised on national reconciliation and called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan so that it should take care of the interests of all ethnic and political forces.

During the meeting, they emphasised for collective efforts to counter threats to Afghanistan especially the danger of the spread of terrorism and drugs trafficking.

The ministers expressed concern on the precarious humanitarian, social and economic situation in Afghanistan and on the threat of an influx of refugees to its neighbouring countries.

They also called for the return of peaceful life and the revival of the economy in Afghanistan.

Qureshi, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties

Meanwhile, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the SCO summit.

Qureshi stated that relations with Russia were one of the key priorities of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Pakistan was committed to promoting cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges as well as collaboration at multilateral and regional fora including the SCO.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity.

He emphasised the urgent need for the promotion of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to address the food and medicine shortage in the country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan.

He further said strengthening trade and investment relations and cooperation in the energy sector were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

In this context, Pakistan looked forward to holding the Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade and Investment in Russia later during the year.

The foreign minister also reaffirmed the government’s resolve for the early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.