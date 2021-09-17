Healthcare in Afghanistan is disintegrating since Taliban’s takeover

Afghanistan is facing a major health calamity as the country saw a withdrawal of several medical professionals after the Taliban takeover and is short on medicines due to the closure of borders with Pakistan and suspension of trade with India.

Patients in Afghanistan’s different cities are in desperate need of various kinds of medicines, which are not available due to the closure of borders with Pakistan and other neighbouring countries, the doctors explained, urging humanitarian organisations to arrange medicines to keep health facilities functional.

No money to buy medicine

Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan are also facing an extreme shortage of life-saving drugs as they are not coming to the country from Pakistan and India. The borders are closed and trade is suspended since the arrival of Taliban.

Life-saving medicines, especially those for chemotherapy and for the treatment of cancers, are not available. The left-over stock is selling on high prices. People don’t have money to buy the medicines, so the patients are in misery.

Third-generation antibiotics, drugs for the treatment of metabolic disorders, neurological conditions, heart ailments are not available. Medicines for diseases of women and children are also not available.

Healthcare facilities are unable to treat patients in these conditions.

A source told “some essential medicines are available. Thanks to international health organizations including World Health Organization, Red Cross. But most of the NGOs have also left the country. So patients of chronic diseases are suffering more with each passing day”.

Paramedical staff, including doctors, paramedics, and nurses are unable to perform their duties without remuneration. The health crisis in Afghanistan will deepen unless the issue resolves.