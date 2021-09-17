CPNE delegation discusses regional security situation with DG ISPR

A Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) delegation visited the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate on Thursday and met ISPR Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar.

The ISPR apprised the CPNE delegation about the prevalent security environment in the wake of recent developments in the region and the consequent impact on national security. He also apprised the CPNE delegation on the situation along borders and necessary safeguards in place as part of the western zone border management regime.

The CPNE delegation thanked ISPR DG for the interactive session and apprising the senior journalists of the latest developments in the security domain.