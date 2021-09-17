Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, September 17, 2021


Educational institutions reopen across Punjab, KP

News Desk

All public and private educational institutions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were reopened on Thursday. According to a notification issued by the education department, only 50% of students are allowed in schools. All the concerned authorities have been asked to ensure strict adherence to coronavirus-related restrictions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as well as 100% vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff, and students. On the other hand, educational institutions in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have also reopened under strict health-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). The teaching process will continue in Mardan, Peshawar, DI Khan, Malakand, Haripur, Swabi, Abbottabad and Mansehra with 50pc attendance after declining in COVID-19 cases. It may be noted that the educational institutions in Punjab and KP were announced to close from Sep 6 to 11 but due to continuous rise in cases the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) extended the closure of institutions till Sept 15.

Submit a Comment