Gas supply to CNG, non-export sectors restored

After disruption in gas supply for around three days, gas supply to the general industry and its captive power (non-export), compressed natural gas (CNG) and cement sectors has been restored after the completion of dry docking and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) at the Karachi Port.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in a tweet said: “Dry docking completed and original FSRU restored. This time ahead of schedule also. Just 66 hours of gas curtailment in some sectors that are being restored from tonight. Zero interruption on the power side. Well done SSGC, SNGPL and Power/Petroleum Division teams.”

SNGPL also announced plans to restore the supply of gas to different sectors. According to the company notification, gas supply to the cement and non-export sector will be restored at 9:00pm on Thursday, whereas the supply of RLNG to the fertiliser sector will be resumed at 7:00am on Friday.

The decision has been taken on account of restoration of RLNG from LNG terminal.