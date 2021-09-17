US visa issued to Omer Sharif for medical treatment: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab on Thursday has announced that visa has been issued to legendary Pakistani comedian Omer Sharif and his family for United States. In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the spokesman thanked the team at US Consulate for the support extended. Very grateful to US consulate for exempting the presence of Omer Sharif for issuance of visa, he added. Murtaza Wahab further stated, “Let us all continue to pray for good health of one of the greatest comedians of Sub-Continent.”













