PSX turns around with rupee’s appreciation, gains 203 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thursday amid Pakistani rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 203.74 points (+0.44 percent) to close at 46,920.46 points.

The market opened on a positive note but switched towards the red zone within an hour; however, the news of rupee’s appreciation attracted bulls back to the bourse and the market remained in the green zone for the rest of the session. The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 334.9 points, showing an intraday high of 46,958.3 points and a low of 46,623.4 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 113.46 points (+0.35 percent) to close at 32,172.45 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 84.39 points (+0.37 percent) to close at 23,033.50 points. A total of 385 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 185 closed up, shares of 178 closed down while shares of 22 companies remained unchanged. Out of 95 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 49 closed up, 42 closed down, while four remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes increased by 72.39 million to 405.18 million shares. Total volume traded for the KSE-100 Index was 133.58 million shares. The number of total trades increased by 14,632 to 130,559, while the value traded increased by Rs5.07 billion to Rs16.51 billion. Market capitalisation increased by Rs27.36 billion.

Among scrips, SERFR posted top volumes with 61.63 million shares, followed by WTL (44.9 million) and TRG (32.3 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include SERFR, WTL, TRG, UNITY and TELE, which formed around 45 percent of total volumes.

The sectors propping up the index were technology and communication with 90 points, oil and gas exploration companies with 49 points, commercial banks with 42 points, textile composite with 29 points and investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies with 19 points. The most points added to the index were by TRG which contributed 101 points followed by OGDC with 25 points, PPL with 23 points, UNITY with 20 points and FABL with 17 points.

Sector wise, the index was let down by cement with 18 points, pharmaceuticals with 13 points, automobile assembler with 11 points, refinery with 9 points and power generation and distribution with 3 points. The most points taken off the index were by AGP which stripped the index of 11 points followed by MEBL with 9 points, LUCK with 7 points, SYS with 7 points and MTL with 7 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that after posting consecutive losses in the past two sessions, the index bounced back and put a recovery of 242 points during the session, closing +204 points. Besides the rebound in the technology sector, EandP stocks posted gains. The cement and OandGMC sectors remained under selling pressure, whereas nominal gains were witnessed in steel, chemical and banking sector stocks, they said. They said that sentiment at the bourse improved after Pakistani rupee started recovering against the US dollar and posted partial gains in the interbank market after supposed intervention by the State Bank of Pakistan.