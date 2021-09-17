Gold price falls by Rs3,000 per 10gm

Gold prices dipped around two percent in the international market on Thursday amid a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and dollar’s strength. Gold in the international market was available at $1,760.40 per ounce after shedding $34.70 at 1320 hours GMT.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan decreased to Rs94,900 after shedding Rs3,000. The closing prices of the yellow metal in the country remained Rs97,900 on Wednesday last. The prices in the local market decreased due to appreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar as well as overnight decrease in international prices when the local market was closed.

According to experts, gold continued losing ground and dropped to over one-month lows. Given the recent pullback from the $1,832-34 supply zone, the overnight rejection near a technically significant 200-day SMA and the subsequent decline supports prospects for additional losses. They said that gold extended the previous day’s rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.

A convincing break below the $1,760 area would set the stage for a deeper retracement to the $1,750 level. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the $1,729-28 intermediate support before gold prices eventually drop to the $1,700 mark, according to experts.