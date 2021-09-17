TAPI an important project for region: Ehsan Ullah Tiwana

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) is an important project for the region, destined to create peace, prosperity, and development.

Chairman, National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Ehaan Ullah Tiwana said this while speaking at the event related to “30th Anniversary of Independent Turkmenistan and Cooperation with Pakistan” organised by the embassy of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and the Russian Federation, President and CEO of Diplomatic Insight Group. Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov presented a comprehensive insight into Turkmenistan and progress made in diverse sectors over the past three decades, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Ehsan Ullah Tiwana said that Pakistan valued its stronger ties with Turkmenistan.

He appreciated the visionary leadership of Turkmenistan President, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov for making the friendship between the two countries build on solid footings. Ehsan Ullah Tiwana said that the TAPI gas pipeline was an important project and Pakistan was supporting it.

The ambassador while highlighting the relations said Pakistan and Turkmenistan were bonded with strong linkages of support at the regional and international levels. He said that there were many important areas where Pakistan and Turkmenistan build stronger ties including business, energy, education, and people-to-people ties.

The ambassador gave an insightful presentation on the TAPI gas pipeline, which would bring more peace, stability and economic development to the region and Pakistan particularly.