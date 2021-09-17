Govt revives over 134 RE projects of 4,000MW

The incumbent government revived more than 134 Renewable Energy Projects having cumulative capacity of 4,000MW, which had abolished by the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). According to sources, the PML-N government had abolished more than 134 RE projects to make a quick buck through the ‘LNG train,’ creating opportunities for loot and plunder of the national wealth. However, they said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government after coming into power revived all these projects and brought a new RE policy, under which inexpensive electricity was being produced. They said the PML-N government gave the solar projects’ tariff of Rs23-24 per unit, which the incumbent government brought down to Rs6.5 per unit within the period of one year.













