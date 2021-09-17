Tractor assembling posts 38.35pc growth in July, output raised to 4,600 units

Domestic assembling of tractors during first month of current financial year recorded about 38.35pc growth as compared the production of corresponding month of last year. During the month of July, 2021, about 4,600 tractors were assembled locally as compared the assembling of 3,225 tractors of same month of last year, according the Provisional Quantum Index Number of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) for July 2021 and July 2020, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The Provisional Quantum Indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for July, 2021 with base year 2005-06, have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The LSMI output increased by 2.25pc for July, 2021 compared to July, 2020 and decreased by 4.91pc when compared with June 2021, whereas the during the period under review the industries, which witnessed increase in their respective output including textile, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, iron and steel products and fertilizers while it decreased in non-metallic mineral products, paper and board. Meanwhile, the local production of trucks grew by 10.20 as 270 trucks were locally produced in July, 2021 as compared the output of 245 trucks assembled during same month of last year. However, the production of buses in the country decreased by 79.59pc as 10 buses locally manufactures as compared production of 49 buses during same month of last year. During the period under review, the domestic output of jeeps and cars increased by 92.19pc as about 16,653 cars and jeeps were locally produced as against the production of 8,665 jeeps and cars.