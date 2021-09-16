Aston Martin retain Vettel and Stroll for 2022 F1 season

LONDON: Aston Martin on Thursday announced an unchanged driver line-up for the 2022 Formula One season, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll both retained. Aston Martin returned to F1 this year with Mercedes power units. The team, formerly known as Racing Point, currently sit seventh in the constructors’ championship, with Vettel recording their best result — finishing second in Azerbaijan. The 2022 season will see an overhaul of technical regulations within F1, with their introduction delayed this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula One cars,” Vettel said. “Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently. “More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans. The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning.”













