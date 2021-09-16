Kendall reveals Stormi has the ‘biggest crush’ on Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner aspires to be seen as popular in front of her younger family members, but she appears to have some tough competition. The 25-year-old model visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Sept. 14, where she chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about the fact that she’s an aunt to a total of 18 nieces and nephews. She explained that she always wants “to be the cool aunt and liked by all of them,” but that boyfriend Devin Booker sometimes steals her thunder.

Jimmy went on to ask whether the 24-year-old NBA star connects with the little ones in her family, given that there a lot of youngsters. After all, Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner announced last week that she and Travis Scott are expecting a younger sibling for daughter Stormi Webster, 3.

“He loves them,” Kendall shared about the Phoenix Suns star and her family’s children. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop-can you guys not?'”

Kendall, who made quite the splash at the 2021 Met Gala over the weekend in her nude Givenchy gown, also admitted that her competitive streak comes out around Devin. She joked that she played basketball in middle school, and so she’ll sometimes try to show off her skills around the Olympian, who she started dating in June 2020.

“We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously-as did I, by the way,” she said about competing with a water-basketball hoop. “I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing. He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously.” She continued about the injury, “It’s pretty much healed now, so you cant really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for like two weeks.”

As for how Kylie broke the news about her current pregnancy, Kendall said her sister called her while holding up the picture from her sonogram. “I wasn’t really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited,” Kendall added about the pregnancy. “It’s just a blessing.”