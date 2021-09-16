Ali Ashraf releases a song on road rage

Singer/ Songwriter Ali Ashraf has released a video of song Kaala Peela Neela. It is a satirical take on a Pakistani traffic jam that turns into a road-rage matter. Directed by Balach Ayub, the video shows the band playing a rock and roll number while stuck in a traffic jam. Ali Ashraf plays the character of an average Pappu executive trying to manoeuvre his way out of the traffic jam and bumping in to the rear end of a typical Wadaira sitting in his jeep. The Wadaira steps out angry, calling Ali out who tries to apologize to no avail. This leads to the Wadaira shoving him and Ali loses it too. A fight ensues in the middle of the traffic jam. The fight however is amusing where the two are engaged in a thumb wrestling match rather than throwing punches. Meanwhile the rest of the passengers of the traffic jam, along with vendors, partake in the fight through a wager.













