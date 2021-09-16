PCB names 12-member squad for 1st ODI against New Zealand

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 12-player squad for the first One-day International against New Zealand. The first match between the two teams will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday at 2:30pm. Pakistan cricket team selectors had earlier this month named the 20-player squad for the three-match series. Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood had been included in the squad, while middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah had been recalled to the squad. The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 19 and 21, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

1st ODI squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.