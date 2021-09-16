Lewandowski at the double as Bayern outplay Barcelona again

BARCELONA: Bayern Munich gave Barcelona a brutal demonstration of how far their opponents have fallen by strolling to a 3-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in a rout at Camp Nou. Without Lionel Messi for a first European campaign since 2003, Barca were outplayed by Bayern, who might have scored more but in the end settled for three thanks to Thomas Mueller’s deflected opener and Lewandowski’s double. When Lewandowski made it two before the hour, the possibility of another humiliation in the mould of last year’s 8-2 defeat by the same opponents in Lisbon felt very real.

Instead, Bayern delivered perhaps an even louder message about the gulf in class by easing off in the latter stages, as Barca’s fans expressed their anger, dismay and finally a sense of resignation. “It is what it is,” said Gerard Pique. “We are what we are, that’s the reality.” “We could have been better,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. Barcelona failed to muster a single shot on target, made fewer passes ––– once almost unheard of at Camp Nou ––– and have now conceded 10 goals in their last three European homes. Sergi Roberto was on the end of the loudest whistles from the home supporters and it was impossible not to wonder if the criticism came in part from disappointment at his lack of progress down the right flank, where Messi once created so much. “They (the whistles) hurt me a lot because I know him, he’s a spectacular person,” said Pique. “And people need to remember he’s not a winger.” Ronald Koeman’s own position has come under scrutiny in recent weeks and his 5-3-2 formation, that defies Barcelona’s attacking traditions, will not have strengthened his hand. Yet the bottom line here was the lack of quality in the Barcelona line-up ––– coming after their turbulent summer of sales ––– which was inferior to Bayern’s in every department.