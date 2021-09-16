Organisers postpone Gay Games, citing HK travel curbs

HONG KONG: The 2022 Gay Games will be pushed back a year, organisers announced Wednesday, citing anti-coronavirus travel restrictions to Hong Kong, the city chosen to host the event. Modelled on the Olympics, the Games are held every four years and feature both LGBTQ and straight athletes to promote a message of inclusivity and equal rights. Hong Kong beat more than a dozen other cities for the chance to host the event in November 2022, the first time an Asian city has been chosen. The decision to postpone it illustrates Hong Kong’s isolation as authorities maintain some of the world’s toughest quarantine rules with no public timetable to move towards living with the virus. “The unpredictable progression of COVID variants and corresponding travel restrictions continue to make it challenging for participants from around the world to make plans to travel to Hong Kong,” Dennis Philipse, co-chair of the Gay Games Hong Kong, said in a statement. An estimated 12,000 participants from more than 100 countries had been expected to fly in for the games, which is part competition, part festival.













