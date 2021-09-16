Senate body directs OGDCL to step up hydrocarbon exploration activities

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum has directed the state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to expedite hydrocarbon exploration activities in potential areas aimed at meeting the country’s growing energy needs in a more effective manner. The committee meeting, chaired by Muhammad Abdul Qadir, was given a detailed briefing by the company’s top management about working, production and field operations of the OGDCL in different exploration blocks. The chairman expressed his firm resolve to start work in some Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks where no work could be carried out due to certain reasons. He was of the view that national economy could be further strengthened with discovery of more oil and gas deposits. He also asked the company management to take all possible measures for recovery of its outstanding amount of Rs531 billion from different departments.













