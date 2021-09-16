Customs officials visit FPCCI

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), welcomed the Chief Collector of the Customs Collector and Facilitation (South) Wajid Ali and other senior officials including Dr Tahir Qureshi, Collector Customs (West), and Fayyaz Rasool Maken, Collector Customs, to Federation House (East).

The visit was meant to examine long-term concerns in Pakistan’s business, industry, and trade communities connected to customs regulations. The meetings were designed to find a solution. FPCCI VP Nasir Khan said ongoing concerns over whether factories formerly located in FATA and PATA were using their privileges to the detriment of others were undermining others’ ability to set up businesses. He also stressed the importance of improving container terminal regulation to minimize losses to merchants. The FPCCI vice president Hanif Lakhany expressed his disapproval that the Classification Committee in the Customs House lacks FPCCI presence.

FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Customs Convener Shabbir Mansha Churra commended the online process of FTA Verification and urged customs officers to follow up on the customs reform agenda with the cooperation of the business community. He additionally has concerns about the recent attack on FBR’s system and the overall security of the business community’s confidential data.

Shabbir Mansha Churra explained that the business community is currently facing numerous challenges related to the payout of Pay Orders submitted to customs for valuations, Section 81, or Miscellaneous disputes. Authorities are slow to reimburse these and do not alert traders before payment.