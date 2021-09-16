Raise in property tax to be reviewed: minister

Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Tuesday assured the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah of reviewing increase in property tax, besides granting two weeks extension in rebate already given to the stakeholder. The decision was reached at a meeting of the newly formed committee in this regard, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) spokesman told media here on Tuesday. Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Secretary Excise and Taxation Waqas Ali Mahmood and representatives of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran including Naeem Mir and Waqar Ahmed Mian also attended the meeting.

The Minister said that the rebate facility had been restored for two weeks while no additional surcharge would be levied on the taxpayers till the final decision.

He said the government was cooperating fully with the business community. “We are well aware of the importance of private sector to keep the wheel of economy running”, he added and said that for the sake of traders, property tax proposals would be discussed in the pre-resource mobilization committee.