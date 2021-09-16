Habibmetro Sirat wins ‘Best Islamic Banking Window for Global Expansion’

The 11th Annual Global Islamic Finance Awards virtual ceremony took place on Tuesday, 14th of September, 2021.

HABIBMETRO Bank won the ‘Best Islamic Banking Window for Global Expansion Award 2021’ for its Islamic Banking brand – SIRAT. This follows HABIBMETRO SIRAT’s recognition as the ‘Best Islamic Banking Brand’ at the GIFA 2020 Awards, last year.

Commenting on this global recognition, Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO HABIBMETRO Bank said,

“We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Islamic Banking Window for Global Expansion at GIFA’s global platform. We owe this recognition to our clients whose patronage gives us the opportunity to grow our Islamic Banking business, and our employees whose efforts enable us to achieve our aspirations. We are grateful to our respectable Shariah Scholars, our Corporate Governance and Shariah Compliance functions that enable us to continue offering high quality Shariah Compliant products across all spectrums. We aim to continue to provide our customers with differentiated and advanced offerings towards their evolving needs.”

HABIBMETRO SIRAT operates with a dedicated network of 41 branches and 218 windows across the country, within HABIBMETRO Banks country-wide network of 450+ branches in more than 165 cities. SIRAT Islamic Banking is also offered in the UAE, UK and South Africa through Habib Bank AG Zurich (parent bank of HABIBMETRO).