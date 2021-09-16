Usman Mukhtar discloses a strange coincidence

Actor Usman Mukhtar opened up on a mysterious myth of actors getting married after working with him.

Actresses such as Naimal Khawar Khan and Sarah Khan both tied the knot after starring with him.

Usman Mukhtar said, “Even I am trying to figure out if it is true or not. A lot of people say the same which is funny.”

The Anaa actor added, “I should be happy if I am contributing to people’s lives.”

“If Kubra gets married I will have to start believing in the myth because then it cannot be a coincidence for the fourth time.”

Usman Mukhtar is currently featuring in drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay as a personality whose character is still unclear to the audience.