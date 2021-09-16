Five terrorists killed, seven soldiers martyred in Waziristan

Seven soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and five terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was launched on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. “During intense exchange of fire, 5 terrorists were killed and 7 soldiers embraced shahadat,” said the ISPR.

The security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation “to eliminate any other terrorists” found in the area, the statement added.

There has been an uptick in attacks on security forces in the recent months. Earlier this month, at least four Frontier Corps officials were martyred and 18 others injured in a suicide attack near a check post on Quetta’s Mastung Road. Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Air Headquarters and appreciated PAF’s role in provision of humanitarian assistance and facilitating recent evacuation operations from Afghanistan.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on operational matters of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting matters of mutual professional interest were discussed. The air chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by the force. The COAS hailed PAF sacrifices for the country and support to the law enforcement agencies. The army chief praised the operational preparedness of PAF, while appreciating the motivation level of all ranks. Meanwhile, on behalf of President of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their superior meritorious services at the Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

As many as 29 people including three female scientists were conferred with the awards. Ten officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 12 President’s Award for Pride of Performance whereas seven were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

On the occasion, the JCSC chairman lauded the services of scientists and engineers. “You are hailed as our unseen heroes and therefore we owe you our highest gratitude.”