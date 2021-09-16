NAB’s policy on corruption yielding results: chairman

NAB was established in 1999 in order to eradicate corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements and deposit in the national exchequer. Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, after assumption of his responsibilities as Chairman NAB more than three years ago, introduced a comprehensive and effective national anti-corruption strategy consisting of awareness, prevention and enforcement with commitment of ‘Corruption free Pakistan” starts yielding excellent results.

Reputed national and International Organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have not only lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but in the Gillani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence upon NAB as NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has not only recovered Rs. 535 billion from corrupt elements during his tenure which is remarkable achievement as compared to previous years of NAB. NAB has filed 600 corruption references in the respected accountability courts and conviction ratio of NAB in the Accountability courts is about 66 %. Currently, there are 1273 corruption references of NAB are under process in the Learned Accountability courts and their total worth is more than Rs.1305 billion.

Today, eradication of corruption is the voice of the whole nation. Eradication of corruption from the country is the top most priority of NAB. NAB is a role model for SAARC countries as NAB is Chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum and is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). Moreover, NAB is Chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum. NAB is the only organization who has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China in order to enhance cooperation in eradication of corruption.

NAB has established the state of the Art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi but also established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Training Academy at NAB headquarters in order to equip its investigation officers with modern techniques to investigate white collar crimes cases. NAB has also signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Higher Education Commission to aware students of Universities/Colleges about the ill effects of corruption at an early age as youth is our future. In this regard, more than 50 thousands Character Building Societies (CBS) have been established in Universities/Colleges throughout the country.

In line with its Enforcement Strategy, NAB has initiated complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations across the board on alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices. The indiscriminate actions of NAB have increased the prestige of NAB manifold against the mighty as the aim of NAB is to apprehend the corrupt elements and deposit the looted amount in the national exchequer.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has rejuvenated NAB in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. Chairman NAB not only reviews progress of NAB headquarters but also of all the regional Bureaus on a regular basis. The excellent performance of NAB under the leadership of Chairman NAB is indicative of the hard work, transparency being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.