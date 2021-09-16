Pakistan rejects Indian media’s claims on ‘terror module’

Pakistan on Wednesday rejecting Indian media’s baseless claims about busting of so-called ‘terror module’ said that propagation of false news was India’s state policy steered by its pliant media. “We emphatically reject the Indian media’s baseless claims that Indian authorities have busted a so-called ‘terror module’ having alleged links with Pakistan,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad in response to media queries regarding the Indian propaganda against Pakistan. He said that fabricating unfounded allegations and peddling white lies were part of India’s well-known smear campaign against Pakistan, which had already been fully exposed by EU DisinfoLab and others. “Propagation of false news is India’s state policy steered by its pliant media.” The Foreign Office Spokesperson said “The fact of the matter is that in reaction to Pakistan’s recent dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India’s egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is desperately seeking to create a diversion, hence, the continuing insinuations by Indian officials and media.” “The reality of India’s false flag operations, fake encounters and recovery operations stands completely revealed,” he maintained.













