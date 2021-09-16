Democracy best system to resolve problems: Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Asad Umer said on Wednesday that democracy was the best system and solution to all problems lied in democratic system.

While addressing a seminar on International Democracy, he said there was always room for improvement in the system and we wanted to continue defending the democracy.

The minister said currently, democratic institutions, government, judiciary and media were doing their job and there was always room for improvement in these institutions. He said that political parties were also playing their due role according to the constitution for creating awareness in the society and also work for strengthening the democratic system in the country.