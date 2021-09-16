Bushra Bibi stresses special care for patients with mental disorders

Bushra Bibi, wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and reviewed the facilities available for the patients with mental health disorders. She toured various sections of the health facility including the emergency block and medical treatment section and instructed the staff to extend as much care to the patients. Bushra Bibi urged giving special attention to rehabilitation of drug addicts and the elderly people with mental illnesses. She also visited the affiliated kitchen and examined the quality of hygiene and the food for the patients. Bushra Bibi has a special interest in social work and has been frequently undertaking visits to shelter homes and orphanages to focus on the uplift of the underprivileged sections of the society.













