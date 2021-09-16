Pakistan, China sign MoU on publication of classic works

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that an MOU on Mutual Translation and Publication of Classic Works has been signed between China Writers Association and Pakistan Academy of Letters to enhance copyright trades as well as literature exchanges under the Framework of CPEC.

“Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-brothers. Litterateur and writers occupy a pivotal role in further strengthening Pakistan-China friendship, laying the foundation of Community of Shared Destiny between our two nations,” he told China Economic Net. “We are working on more MOUs on book translating. We are also establishing links between major Chinese publishers and Pakistani printing houses,” he added.

Addressing opening ceremony of Pakistan Pavilion at Beijing International Book Fair, he said that there is a natural affinity in the literary trends of Pakistan and China. “Our literature is an apt manifestation of Asian values, a vehicle for highlighting the historical continuity of our civilization and promoting a spiritual and tolerant outlook of our national ethos.”